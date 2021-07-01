Woman dead, 1-year-old injured in shooting; suspect out on seven felony bonds, police say

A woman is dead and a child is injured following a shooting at a west Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a child was injured after a shooting at a west Houston apartment complex, Houston police said.

The shooting happened around 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Apex at Royal Oaks apartment complex on Westpark Drive near Wilcrest Drive, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the location, and when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot four times and was in critical condition.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the woman while they worked to transport her to a hospital, authorities said. Through CPR, they were able to get the woman’s pulse back, but police said she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities said the woman was holding a 1-year-old boy at the time of the shooting. He was shot in the ankle but is in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

Witnesses told authorities they heard an argument happening in the parking lot prior to the incident. Authorities believe the woman was a victim of domestic violence.

Investigators said they believe the suspect is the father of the child. He is out on seven felony bonds and is wearing an ankle monitor, police said. The man fled the scene on foot. Police are currently working to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.