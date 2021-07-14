‘Beat the Heat’ program to provide relief to 50 seniors this summer

'Beat the Heat' program to provide relief to seniors this summer

HOUSTON – Reliant is teaming up with Rebuilding Together Houston to help seniors stay cool this summer.

On Wednesday, they helped Vera Williams, who lives in Acres Homes. She received one window air conditioning unit and volunteers wrapped up repairs on her home, which was impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Now, Williams has a new roof, foundation, a wheelchair ramp, and much more. Her daughter said the summer heat has been devastating and the new air conditioning unit is a lifesaver.

“It’s extremely important. We only have the one air conditioner, so now she’s able to go in the back and the home will be pretty cool all around,” said Williams’ daughter, Veronica Whooper.

With Reliant’s support, Rebuilding Together Houston is providing 50 seniors with new window air conditioning units this summer.