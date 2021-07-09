2 men killed, including suspect, and another injured during shooting at downtown Aquarium restaurant, police say

2 killed, including suspect, and another injured during triple shooting at downtown Aquarium restaurant, police say

HOUSTON – Two men are dead, including the suspect, and a woman was injured following a domestic-related shooting at the Downtown Aquarium restaurant Thursday evening, according to a KPRC 2 source.

Houston police responded to the shooting on the second floor of the aquarium around 8:10 p.m.

HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the suspect shot a man and a woman before turning the gun on himself. The two men were pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not released the names of those involved.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for details.