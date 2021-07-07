YMCA Operation Backpack: Here’s how Houston can help the area’s school-aged kids going back to the classroom

Houston – YMCA of Greater Houston is launching its 17th annual YMCA Operation Backpack in preparation for the 2021 school year.

YMCA Operation Backpack gives school supplies and backpacks to students in need throughout the Greater Houston Area. The YMCA’s goal is to reach 30,000 Houston area youth.

The organization is accepting donations from July 6 through Aug. 6. Donations will be accepted at HEB stores or online via curbside shopping. Houstonians can also donate online by texting YMCABACKPACK to 24365 or scanning the QR code below.

YMCA Operation Backpack QR code (YMCA)

According to the organization’s news release announcing the initiative, 28.8% of children in Houston under the age of 17 live in poverty and cannot afford school supplies or backpacks. With Houston students preparing to return to in-person classes, YMCA of Greater Houston said that “having the tools necessary to excel is extremely important for both learning and confidence.”

To donate, and for more information on YMCA Operation Backpack, visit ymcaoperationbackpack.org.