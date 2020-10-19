HISD students return to in-person learning since pandemic began

HOUSTON – Houston ISD students returned for in-person learning Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I’m very excited, he’s very excited,” said one mother at Young Elementary School. “They’re taking a lot of safety measures, so I don’t feel like I have anything to worry about.”

Students and parents noticed changes even before walking inside school.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited for them. They need to be back in the school environment,” said parent Kerria Lair.

Staff members will check the students' temperatures at designated entrances.

Teachers and staff are required to self-screening and check into a district app every morning.

“All HISD employees are required to check-in daily to complete a health screening so they can be cleared so they can report to work,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

Everyone must wear a mask while on campus.

There will be hand sanitizing stations and signs reminding students to social distance.

As for lunch time, Dr. Lathan said it’ll depend on each individual campus.

“Some campuses will have students eating lunch in the cafeteria. Some will have students eating lunch in the classroom, and some will have students eating lunch outside are going to be as all contingent upon the number of students that return face to face,” said Lathan

Only 56 students will be allowed in the cafeteria of Eliot Elementary School at a time.

“Students will walk into the cafeteria, they’re gonna sanitize their hands, they’re gonna get their lunch, they’re gonna go to an assigned seat,” said Principal Matthew Schwer of Eliot Elementary School.

Crews will disinfect frequently touched areas hourly.

It’s all to ensure students remain healthy.

“We’re very hopeful that the parents are gonna see that we are doing what it’s gonna take to keep their children safe,” said Schwer.

The playgrounds at Eliot Elementary School were closed.

Schwer said students will still have a recess in an area where they can be socially distant.

The district said, for now, buses will only be available for special education, homeless, elementary and specialty school students.

Twenty-six students will be allowed in each bus with one student per seat sitting by the window.