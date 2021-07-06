Police identify HPD officer shot at apartment complex, suspect accused in case

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the shooting of a Houston police officer on Monday.

The suspect, Michael Zachary Howard-Dale, 26, is charged by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Michael Zachary Howard-Dale (Houston Police Department)

The shooting happened at 200 Northpines Drive about 11:25 a.m. on Monday.

Read KPRC 2′s initial report on this story.

HPD Senior Police Officer S. Cleveland suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen and was transported to HCA-Houston Healthcare Kingwood in critical, but stable condition. Cleveland is assigned to the Kingwood Patrol Division and was sworn in as an officer in November 2009.

Ad

HPD Special Investigations Unit said HPD patrol officers responded to a disturbance call at the apartment complex and spoke with a tenant who stated she was spit on in the face by a male, later identified as Howard-Dale, who lived in another apartment in the complex. Officers went to Howard-Dale’s apartment and made contact with him.

Officers asked for Howard-Dale’s identification and he refused to comply, police said. In a news release, police said, “Stating they simply needed to complete the report, officers again asked for Howard-Dale’s identification and he refused a second time, officers attempted to detain Howard-Dale, which led to a physical altercation inside the apartment. During the altercation, Howard-Dale produced a pistol and fired several times, striking Officer Cleveland in the arm and abdomen. The officer’s ballistic vest successfully stopped the round in the abdomen. The officer was then transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to the hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery and recover. Howard-Dale was detained at the scene and subsequently charged for his role in the incident. No officers discharged a weapon.”