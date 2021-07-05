Houston police officer shot in Kingwood, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in an incident in Kingwood, authorities said Monday.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Northpines Drive around 11 a.m.
Houston police said the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. The officer’s condition was not released.
The suspect has been detained.
HPD commanders & PIO en route to @HCAHouKingwood after one of our officers was shot by a suspect at 200 N. Pines Drive. Prelim info is officer was shot in the arm & taken to hospital. The suspect is detained.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021
Media briefing will be at hospital. Follow here for updates. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kGaPYQS4lT
Media partners should stage on the backside of @HCAHouKingwood near the emergency entrance. Briefing to be held once we have all relevant details. #HouNews https://t.co/ii1UDbFi9r pic.twitter.com/Coyck0sLYR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021