Houston police officer shot in Kingwood, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in an incident in Kingwood, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Northpines Drive around 11 a.m.

Houston police said the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. The officer’s condition was not released.

The suspect has been detained.

Law enforcement in Kingwood after an officer-involved shooting on July 5, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HPD commanders & PIO en route to @HCAHouKingwood after one of our officers was shot by a suspect at 200 N. Pines Drive. Prelim info is officer was shot in the arm & taken to hospital. The suspect is detained.



Media briefing will be at hospital. Follow here for updates. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kGaPYQS4lT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021