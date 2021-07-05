Partly Cloudy icon
Houston police officer shot in Kingwood, authorities say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot in an incident in Kingwood, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Northpines Drive around 11 a.m.

Houston police said the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. The officer’s condition was not released.

The suspect has been detained.

