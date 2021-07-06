Man charged in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

HOUSTON – After months of investigating, authorities announced Tuesday that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

RELATED: HPD: 1 man dead, another hospitalized in critical condition following shooting at north Houston motel

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, at the Greenchase Inn along the North Freeway near Blue Bell Road, authorities said.

Police were called out to the scene, and when they arrived, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. One man, later identified as 55-year-old Gary James Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

The other man, 33-year-old Sean Coats, was shot in the torso and leg. He was transported to a hospital, police said.

Authorities said at first there no known witnesses or information that could help lead them to a suspect, but after further investigation, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Derrick Thompson as the suspect.

Thompson was subsequently charged with murder in connection with Rogers’ death.