HPD: 1 man dead, another hospitalized in critical condition following shooting at north Houston motel

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a motel in north Houston Saturday night, according to Houston police.

At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Greenchase Inn, a motel in the 9700 block of the North Freeway Service Road, on reports of a shooting. On arrival, they located two men suffering gunshot wounds.

One man was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Houston police.

An investigation into the shooting is still in its preliminary stages and it’s not yet clear what incited the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org.