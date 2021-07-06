Lisa Torry Smith Act: Officials to discuss legislation’s passage more than 3 years after Fort Bend County mom died

Lisa Torry Smith, 37, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Oct. 19, 2017.

HOUSTON – A news conference is slated to be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the passage of a bipartisan bill creating criminal penalties for striking and killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The legislation -- passed in May -- is named in honor of Lisa Torry Smith, a victim of that act in Fort Bend County.

Smith was hit in a crosswalk in her Missouri City neighborhood while walking her 6-year-old son Logan to school.

The kindergartner suffered a broken femur and shattered pelvis, but survived the October 2017 incident.

The driver responsible for the crash was ticketed, but not criminally charged or indicted by a grand jury because the law didn’t allow it at the time.

