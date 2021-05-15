State lawmakers pass Lisa Torry Smith Act after Missouri City mom killed in neighborhood crosswalk

Missouri City, Texas – Texas lawmakers have passed the Lisa Torry Smith Act more than three years after the mother of two was hit by a vehicle and later died.

“If we can help to prevent this from happening to another mother who simply wants to walk her child to school then this honors my sister’s life,” Gina Torry said.

Smith was hit in a crosswalk in her Missouri City neighborhood while walking her 6-year old son Logan to school.

The 6-year old kindergartner suffered a broken femur and shattered pelvis but survived the October 2017 incident.

“We vowed that we were not going to let her death be in vain,” said Lisa’s mother, Elaine Brooks.

The driver responsible for the crash was ticked but not criminally charged or indicted by a grand jury because the law didn’t allow it at the time.

“If the law would have been clearer and provided more instruction, the outcome would of likely been different,” said Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton.

Middleton said he was approached by Lisa’s family for help and with the help of his team drafted the Lisa Torry Smith Act.