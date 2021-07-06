Chipotle offers buy-one, get-one entrées as part of National Month of Action for Vaccinations

NEWPORT BEACH, California – On Tuesday, July 6, Chipotle is offering buy-one, get-one free entrées from 3 p.m. to closing at select U.S. locations in support of the White House’s National Month of Action. This offer is in-restaurant only and is not valid for online or mobile app orders.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, in a media release.

The BOGO promotion is valid today only. See https://t.co/uQrL6MnBxG for full terms -Soph — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 6, 2021

All customers have to do is say, “Friends BOGO” to the cashier in order to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another free entrée of equal or greater value. Premium add-ons such as guacamole, queso blanco, and extra protein will cost extra and each customer is limited to two free items.

Chipotle is one of several companies who are offering incentives to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Additionally, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor on their app and their official website. From July 1 through July 14, guests are able to round up their change to the next highest dollar to support families of fallen and disabled service members.