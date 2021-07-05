Astros’ Yuli Gurriel, Jose Urquidy to partner with Kroger to provide vaccine access to underserved Houston communities

HOUSTON – Two star Astros players are teaming up with Kroger to help steer vaccinations to Houston’s underserved areas.
First baseman Yuli Gurriel and pitcher Jose Urquidy will be working with Kroger Health by bringing greater awareness to the COVID-19 vaccine. They will be visiting a Houston-area Kroger on Monday to thank frontline workers and associates for their hard work and efforts, according to a news release.
Kroger customers who receive the vaccine through July 10 will be eligible to win one of five $1 million checks or groceries for a year during the #CommunityImmunity giveaway.
The CDC says minority communities in the U.S., specifically Black and Hispanic communities, are lagging far behind in vaccination rates.