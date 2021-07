Mayor Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner ask for public’s help to identify 62-year-old woman’s killer

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday to address recent violence and update the public on the investigation of several shootings.

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and law enforcement officers will join the news conference ahead of the holiday weekend and to discuss reporting criminal activity.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event in the video at the top of this article.