Bishop-elect Dell’Oro to be ordained at Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Father Italo Dell’Oro, C.R.S., was named Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston by Pope Francis on May 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – Bishop-elect Rev. Italo Dell’Oro will be ordained as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Friday at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Meet the new bishop-elect for Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Dell’Oro was appointed a bishop by Pope Francis on May 18.

Dell’Oro has served as a priest for almost 40 years, 30 of those in the local archdiocese. Since 2015, he has served as vicar for clergy and the secretariat director for Clergy Formation and Chaplaincy Services. He was named vicar general in 2021.

“In all of his years in Galveston-Houston, Bishop-elect Dell’Oro has been a genuine, pastoral presence to the many people and cultures of our great region, along with being a mindful ambassador to the wonderful religious orders and communities in the area,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

Ad

Bishop Dell’Oro is the eighth auxiliary bishop in the history of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.