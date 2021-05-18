Meet the new bishop-elect for Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

HOUSTON – The Vatican has officially named the new bishop-elect for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

According to a news release, Rev. Italo Dell’Oro, C.R.S., was named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston by Pope Francis on Monday.

“It is with great pleasure that I introduce Bishop-elect Italo Dell’Oro, C.R.S,” said Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston. “…In all of his years in Galveston-Houston, Bishop-elect Dell’Oro has been a genuine, pastoral presence to the many people and cultures of our great region, along with being a mindful ambassador to the wonderful religious orders and communities in the area.”

Dell’Oro grew up in Valmadrera, Italy, where he was an avid rock climber and mountaineer in the Lake Como countryside, according to the release.

When he came to the Bayou City in 1992, Dell’Oro hoped to continue his hobbies, but found the unfamiliar landscape to be vastly different.

Ad

“When I came to Houston, I started looking for mountains, excited to have found near Assumption Church the street named ‘W. Mount Houston,’” he said. “I followed it and found myself in the subdivision Hidden Valley. So, I took up jogging, which I still try to do.”

Since his arrival, Dell’Oro has 30 of his 40 years as a priest in the local archdiocese and was named vicar general in 2021, among other accomplishments.

Watch Dell’Oro’s introduction below: