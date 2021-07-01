Looking for a teaching job? Spring Branch ISD working to fill over 60 new teaching positions

HOUSTON – The Spring Branch Independent School District is looking to hire dozens of new teachers for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a news release, the district will be offering a starting salary of $59,000 and is looking to fill more than 60 positions before the district’s Aug. 16 start date.

While all qualified teachers are welcome to apply, Spring Branch ISD said it is “particularly in need of bilingual teachers.”

“It is vitally important that we make sure every teacher vacancy is filled and we are working hard to bring that about,” Superintendent Jennifer Blaine said. “Ours is one of the highest performing school districts in the area and our teachers and other employees dedicate their lives to serving the needs of children. We are urging available teachers to come join the Spring Branch ISD family.”

The Spring Branch ISD school board approved a 2% pay raises for all teachers in June as part of a $360,7 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which allowed the district to raise the starting pay by $1,000.

For more information or to apply for a position, visit the Spring Branch ISD website or call 713-464-1511.