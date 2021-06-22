Nearly 3,000 teachers in Spring Branch ISD to receive pay raises

HOUSTON – The Spring Branch Independent School District school board has approved pay raises for nearly 3,000 teachers.

According to a news release, the 2% pay increase was approved Monday night as part of the $360.7 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

Apart from the teachers, nearly 1,800 other district employees will also see a pay increase. Additionally, the district will “absorb half of the cost of health insurance premium increases for employees next year on most plan options.”

“Our teachers and other employees did remarkable work during this pandemic year,” said Superintendent Jennifer Blaine. “Their love for our children and their dedication to their jobs was truly inspiring. These wonderful people certainly deserve this pay raise and the extra help on insurance premiums.”

For employees who have salaries above the maximum pay range for their position, the pay increase will be 1% instead of 2%. Employees who meet the minimum of 90 days of full-time equivalent service will receive the raise.

Ad

Visit the Spring Branch ISD website for more information.