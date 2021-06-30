Watch live: HFD Chief Sam Peña to discuss Houston firefighter pay raises over next three fiscal years

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña is slated to discuss pay raises for Houston firefighters at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pay increases are addressed in City Council Agenda Item 11 Ordinance and are expected to roll out over the next three fiscal years -- 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association released this statement on Wednesday.

Placing credit where credit is due, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association today thanked Congress and the International Association of Firefighters for their work to secure funding so Houston firefighters can have a temporary pay bump while their fight for a permanent contract continues.

“Let there be no misunderstanding, these are not permanent raises. They are temporary bonuses funded with temporary dollars provided through the American Rescue Plan Act,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “While grateful for the money from the federal government, Houston firefighters and their families want, need and deserve the security that comes with a binding labor contract.”

Faced with dwindling legal options in his taxpayer-funded vendetta against Houston firefighters, Mayor Sylvester Turner agreed to use the federal stimulus money to provide the temporary pay hikes. The decision followed a 14th Texas Court of Appeals ruling upholding the state’s collective bargaining law under which Houston firefighters have the right to collectively bargain labor contracts. For four years, Turner has refused to recognize that long-standing voter-approved right. He is now wasting more taxpayer money by taking his case to the Texas Supreme Court.

“The mayor is using some clever political spin to try to convince the public he has solved everything when he has not,” said Lancton. “This doesn’t come close to resolving the past liability necessary to make our fighters whole under the law. In addition to guaranteeing the increased pay, there are more than 40 other issues related to health and safety, insurance and more that are still not resolved. Our proposed city charter amendment requiring binding arbitration using an independent third party is a fair and cost-effective way to end this four-year war against us.”

Firefighters are in the final days of gathering the 20,000 signatures needed to place the charter amendment on the ballot for November. They expect to hand the petitions over to the city secretary for validation in the coming days.

