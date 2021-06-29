5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 29

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon wants to help President Joe Biden in trying to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. The CEO of Amazons Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Here are things to know for Tuesday, June 29:

1. Father shoots man suspected of peeping into daughter’s bedroom, HCSO says

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a homeowner shot a man suspected of peeping and inappropriately touching himself outside of his 10-year-old daughter’s window.

It happened in the 15000 block of W. Little York in northwest Harris County early Monday morning.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother, who does not want to be identified, told KPRC 2. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away -- he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

This mother heard her daughter scream and she and her husband rushed out of the house with guns to confront the man. They are both licensed handgun carriers.

2. Harris County leaders propose additional $14.8M for public safety efforts

Harris County leaders discussed two upcoming Commissioners Court items that would bring up to an additional $14.8 million for public safety during a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner hosted a joint press conference to discuss investments in public safety.

3. Amazon to open delivery station in League City in early 2022

Amazon Logistics plans to open a new 180,000-square-foot delivery station located in League City, the retail giant announced Monday.

The new delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded onto vehicles for final delivery to customers.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in South Texas with a new delivery station in League City to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and great pay, benefits, and a safe work environment for the talented local workforce,” said Daniel Martin, Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon expects the site located at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. to open in early 2022.

4. How local school districts measured in testing after dramatic drop in STAAR test scores

The number of students failing to meet grade-level went up statewide across all grade levels and nearly all subject areas according to results of the Spring 2021 STAAR test released Monday by the Texas Education Agency.

In a press release, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath called the data “disheartening” adding, “teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year with policymakers directing resources where they are needed the most.”

KPRC 2 reviewed data provided by TEA for three of the Houston area’s largest school districts:

5. Houston fans outraged after rapper Tekashi 69 refuses to take stage at concert

Sunday night at the Humble Civic Arena hundreds of fans packed inside hoping to see Tekashi 69. They waited, and waited, and waited. Then finally instead of the moment they’d all been waiting for, the lights were shut off and they were asked to leave.

According to TMZ, the rapper backed out after he said he was only paid $70,000 of the $250,000 he was owed.

