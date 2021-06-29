15-year-old girl dies after being ejected from golf cart in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A 15-year-old girl is dead after a golf cart accident Sunday night, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The incident was reported at 10 p.m. as a major accident involving a golf cart at the intersection of Spotted Sandpiper Drive and King Rail Circle on the West End of the island.

Police said the Noth Texas teen and a 16-year-old girl were operating the golf cart when the girl was ejected and was found by officers lying unconscious with injuries. Witnesses reported that the 16-year-old girl was driving the golf cart when she made a sharp turn onto King Rail Circle and during the turn, the 15-year-old girl was ejected from the cart, police said.

The injured teen was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston where she was later pronounced dead. Police said the 16-year-old girl was not injured. Investigators determined that seatbelts were not worn by the passengers of the golf cart. Police said foul play or intoxication was not suspected to be a contributing factor in the accident.

No charges have been filed in this incident at the time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.