MUG SHOT: Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at northeast Houston home

Oscar Garcia, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the incident at a residence in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive.

Houston police have arrested and charged a suspect involved in the fatal stabbing at a northeast Houston home that left one man dead and another injured.

Oscar Garcia, 26, was arrested without incident and is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 179th State District Court, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

According to the release, police said Garcia’s brother had two male friends arrive outside their residence in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive, and while he was inside, Garcia used a dagger and stabbed both men.

Police did not say what they believe provoked Garcia to begin stabbing the men.

According to the news release, Garcia’s brother grabbed a pistol and fired it into the ground to scare Garcia into stopping his attack.

The victims fled the scene, running westbound on Tidwell Road.

According to the release, De Voir Antonio Stansberry, 23, collapsed in a ditch in the 10100 block of Tidwell Road where he was later pronounced deceased by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

HPD patrol officers found the surviving victim at the intersection of Tidwell Road and Valley Flag Drive and he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.