HPD: 1 person dead, another injured in altercation at northeast Houston home

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday after an altercation occurred at a northeast Houston home, authorities said.

At approximately 1:29 a.m. officers with the Houston Police department were dispatched to the 10100 block of Tidwell Road in reference to reports of both a stabbing in progress and a shooting in progress.

On arrival, officers located a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds deceased in a ditch.

A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation began during a small gathering held at a residence nearby in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive. At least two people were injured in the incident, including the victim who officers later found deceased on Tidwell Road.

Immediately following the altercation, both the injured individuals left the residence on Valley Flag Drive. One ran to a convenience store and then to another nearby residence in search of help while the other fell into a ditch and succumbed to his wounds on Tidwell Road.

The other person injured in the incident suffered what appeared to be stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers are working to determine if a shooting also occurred during the altercation.

Two males, brothers, were detained in connection to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.