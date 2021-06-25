16-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of woman outside SE Houston gym

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting of a 62-year-old woman outside of a southeast Houston gym on June 17, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The teenager has since been charged with capital murder. Police could not release the teen’s name or booking photo since he’s a juvenile.

Homicide detectives could not release details regarding the investigation but said they believe the 16-year-old is the shooter who stood outside of a white Chevrolet Suburban and fatally shot 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska.

I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in this case. As with any tragic loss of life, we share in the Mikeska family's grief & want them & all families who have lost loved ones to violence to know we will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice.

Police said Mikeska was killed when suspects confronted her and shot her as she arrived at her gymnasium in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street about 4:50 a.m. on June 17.

According to the Houston Police Department, Mikeska was trying to go to the gym when she was gunned down. Police said she arrived at the gym, parked her car, and got out when three men in their mid-20s pulled up in an older model, white Chevy Suburban.

Two of the men got out of the vehicle as Mikeska began walking toward the gym, police said. Authorities said the men said something to her and she began running towards the gym.

At that point, police said the men opened fire and the woman was struck in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the three men fled the scene without stealing any of the woman’s belongings.

According to investigators, the men matched the description of three carjackers who tried to steal another woman’s vehicle about an hour before the shooting, just a few miles down the road.

“This remains an active investigation. We are looking for information regarding other individuals believed to be in that Suburban. Our detectives would like to speak with them and hear their side of what happened. We are also looking for the suspect’s vehicle. There are people out there who know where that Suburban is and who else was involved in this senseless violent crime,” HPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.