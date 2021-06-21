Mayor Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner ask for public’s help to identify 62-year-old woman’s killer

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner are asking for the public’s help in finding who killed a 62-year-old grandmother outside of a gym in southeast Houston last Thursday.

Turner and Finner will be joined by the family members of Elsa Mikeska and Crime Stoppers of Houston at 3:30 p.m. during a news conference to seek the public’s help in identifying her killers.

Police said Mikeska was killed when suspects confronted her and shot her as she arrived at her gymnasium in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street about 4:50 a.m. on June 17.

Mayor Turner and Crime Stoppers also will announce additional reward money to identify suspects in other unsolved homicide cases.