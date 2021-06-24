Ask 2: Is it legal for restaurants to allow hookah smoking beside diners in Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it legal for restaurants to allow hookah smoking beside diners in Houston?

Answer: According to the City of Houston’s Smoking Ordinance, smoking is prohibited within restaurants; however, is permitted in restaurant and bar outdoor seating areas.

Therefore, smoking, including hookah, should not be allowed inside a restaurant, but is allowed in outdoor seating areas regardless of its proximity to other diners.

However, according to VeryWell Mind, there is an exception to hookah lounges and bars that obtain an indoor smoking permit.

Although food may also be served at these establishments, hookah is considered the primary offering.

