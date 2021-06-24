1 dead after street racing crash near Grand Parkway in Katy

KATY – A driver is dead after deputies say two vehicles were street racing in the Katy area.

Harris County Sheriff Office deputies responded to reports of a deadly street racing crash on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway around 5:00 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a tanker truck was turning into a gas station when the driver of a Chevy Camaro slammed into the truck. Deputies said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of a Ford Mustang, who was allegedly racing the driver of the Camaro, missed the tanker truck and hit a median.

Deputies have not said if the driver of the Ford will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.