Atascocita coach makes school, team proud after bid for the U.S. Olympics Trials

Atascocita – It was not the outcome they were hoping for, but the Atascocita community is still proud of their coach.

Fellow coaches and athletes from Atascocita High School gathered for a watch party to cheer on Assistant Coach Chris Carter at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“He does a lot for the school. He does a lot for these kids behind me and he just means the world to all of us,” said head track coach Todd Symons. “He got fourth and did a great job. We’re so proud of him, it’s unbelievable.”

Carter, a 32-year-old University of Houston alum and former All American, is now a geometry teacher and cross country coach at Atascocita High School. He was the only triple jumper at the trials who train full-time while also working full-time.

When the Atascocita track team made it to districts, Carter was training them, training alongside them, and then competing to qualify himself for the trials.

One of the school’s athletes who was trained by Carter is Jaden Patterson. Patterson is a triple jumper as well. He won the state title this past season and will be making the jump to the University of Kansas.

“A great motivator. I’ll say very understanding and he makes sure you get in what you need to get in,” Carter said.

Carter’s wife and children were with him in Eugene. His school will also be cheering him on when they return.

“Jumping is great, but he’s a better person or as equally as great of a person as he is a jumper,” said Symons.

We are told Carter plans to compete in the triple jump for a few more years.