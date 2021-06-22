Ask 2: What can I do regarding mail theft?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What can I do regarding mail theft?

Answer: Mail theft is on the rise in Houston, and there have been recent calls for investigations into Houston-area post offices.

If you are experiencing theft of mail and packages, you should report it to the USPS as soon as possible.

Click here for instructions on how to file a mail theft report.

