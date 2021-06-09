Congresswoman calls for investigation into 3 Houston area post offices after reports of stolen, lost mail

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher is asking for an investigation into three local post offices after raising concerns about mail theft and mail service in the Houston area.

“Since May 2019, constituents have contacted my office with reports of stolen and lost mail, mailboxes that have been broken into or need repairs to be functional, and washed checks,” Fletcher wrote in a letter to the Inspector General.

She wants the office to investigate why mail continues to be lost at the Ashford West location on Whittington Drive and the Julius Melcher location on Timmons Lane, resulting in stolen and washed checks, according to the letter.

Fletcher also asked for answers about the drive-up box and self-service kiosk at the Westbury location on Chimney Rock Road.

The congresswoman said her office has received more than 100 complaints about post offices, but the bulk is about the three locations mentioned. Fletcher said the complaints significantly increased in the second half of 2020.

“I haven’t had anything missing from my mailbox personally, but I don’t want that to happen to me and I would hate for that to happen to anyone,” said Liz Miller, a customer who uses the Ashford West location.

The USPS Inspector General’s Office said it received the letter and is reviewing it.

KPRC 2 reached out to the postal service about the congresswoman’s request. A spokeswoman said she is researching the issue and will follow up.