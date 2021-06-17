Sweeten your Father’s Day weekend with 72 cent cookies at Three Brothers Bakery

Houston – Three Brothers Bakery is celebrating its 72nd anniversary this Friday, June 18 by offering all of their cookies for 72¢ each at their original location, 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd.

This bakery is as rich in history as it is in flavor, first opening in Houston in 1949 with its loaves of bread, recipes, and predecessors, dating back to a bakery in Chrzanow, Poland, over 200 years ago.

The first Houston area Three Brothers Bakery opened in 1949 and sold hand-mixed traditional Eastern European baked goods such as rye bread, challah, and Kaiser rolls. They are even credited for being the first to bring the bagel to Houston.

Three Brothers Bakery delayed their initial 72nd-anniversary celebration due to family graduations and inclement weather, but are now celebrating 72 years of sweet memories with a huge sale.

The sale, which includes any treat ending with the word “cookie,” will be in-store only and will last all day or while supplies last.