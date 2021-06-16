Clear icon
Local News

Watch live: Coast Guard shares what you need to know about hurricane season, tropical disturbance looming in Gulf

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston will discuss hurricane preparedness for the upcoming hurricane season and the pending tropical disturbance currently in the Gulf.

RELATED: Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of development, set to intensify and move closer to southeast Texas

Cmdr. Michael Cortese, Sector Houston-Galveston Response department head, will discuss how members of the public and their families can ensure they are prepared this hurricane season by providing tips and important safety messages.

The event will be held at 9:45 a.m. at Coast Guard Air Station Houston and KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the broadcast in the video player at the top of this article.

