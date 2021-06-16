HPD Chief Troy Finner event aims to target violent crime in Houston through coordinated law enforcement efforts

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has invited local, state and federal agencies to a Law Enforcement Summit on Wednesday to discuss opportunities to coordinate initiatives to reduce violent crime in the city of Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will open the event with remarks at 1:30 p.m. and Finner is slated to speak at 3 p.m. about the summit.

