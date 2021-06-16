Clear icon
HPD Chief Troy Finner event aims to target violent crime in Houston through coordinated law enforcement efforts

Houston police Chief Troy Finner
Houston police Chief Troy Finner (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has invited local, state and federal agencies to a Law Enforcement Summit on Wednesday to discuss opportunities to coordinate initiatives to reduce violent crime in the city of Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will open the event with remarks at 1:30 p.m. and Finner is slated to speak at 3 p.m. about the summit.

KPRC 2 will live stream events as opportunities are made available by organizers of the event. Watch in the video player at the top of this article for the events.

