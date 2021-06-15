Mostly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Why is ERCOT asking us to conserve electricity? Here’s what we know

Tips on how to prevent the power grid from getting overwhelmed

Joel Eisenbaum, Investigative Reporter

Taisha Walker, Reporter

Tags: 
ERCOT
,
Energy
,
Heat
ERCOT conservation alert: Here's what we know
ERCOT conservation alert: Here's what we know

HOUSTON – ERCOT admitted the majority of lost reserve electricity generation on Monday was due to unscheduled maintenance issues.

ERCOT said 9,691 megawatts of the total loss on Monday was due to a forced outage, meaning it was unplanned and unexpected.

“The number of power plants that were offline for outages was a bit concerning given where we are and the temperatures,” Dr. Joshua Rhodes, a research assistant who studies the Texas Electrical Grid at the University of Austin, said.

Rhodes characterized the issue as a “yellow light,” not yet an emergency, but a potential problem if these power generation issues are not rectified before the hottest days of summer arrives.

Tuesday, KPRC 2 Investigates phoned into an ERCOT conference call that is not designed for media participation but is a public meeting.

A member of the meeting appeared to point out that closed meetings, akin to executive sessions, might be more beneficial to the organization.

“Yeah, I was going to eject them,” the identified meeting member said after noticing KPRC 2 was on the call.

“If we do close sessions, we would not post the meeting info,” the member said during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.