Man, woman dead after reported shooting in Spring, officials say

Authorities outside an apartment building in Spring on June 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – A man and woman are dead in Spring after a reported shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the 23000 block of Springwoods Village Parkway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide and CSU investigators are en route to an apartment unit at 23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy in Spring. @Pct4Constable deputies responded to shots fired and discovered a deceased male and female. PIO also en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xt9GJnbQVt — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 15, 2021

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the scene and found the man and woman dead.