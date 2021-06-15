Partly Cloudy icon
Man, woman dead after reported shooting in Spring, officials say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Authorities outside an apartment building in Spring on June 15, 2021.
HOUSTON – A man and woman are dead in Spring after a reported shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the 23000 block of Springwoods Village Parkway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to the scene and found the man and woman dead.

