Local News

Looking for a job with perks in the Houston area? These companies are offering incentives, sign-on bonuses upon hire

Jobs are available in the Houston-area, and some establishments and companies are offering extra perks if you decide to work with them.

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

A Now Hiring sign
A Now Hiring sign (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – If you or someone you know is looking for a job, tons of Houston-area restaurants, retail, and grocery stores are looking to hire workers as soon as possible and companies are offering incentives, such as signing bonuses, to attract them.

This comes after the U.S., including Texas, is facing a labor shortage in the recent months.

KPRC 2 compiled the list below of places that are hiring along with the incentives they’re offering:

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Incentives: $100 signing bonus + No cost GED or associate’s degree assistance

Address: multiple locations

Positions hiring: cooks, servers (Click here to apply)

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

