Texas Pride Disposal offers $2,000 hiring bonus after staff shortage, customer complaints

HOUSTON – Homeowners in additional neighborhoods cite problems with Texas Pride Disposal’s trash and recycling pick-up.

Monday’s and Thursday’s are trash pick-up days in the Barker’s Ridge subdivision in west Harris County. Though, most homeowners in the subdivision said they have not seen a single garbage truck since last week.

“Up until this past month or so, it’s been pretty good, but since all this rain and everything, they’ve not kept up with their bargain,” said homeowner Sandra McCarthy.

Travis Mansfield contacted KPRC 2 after seeing a story Monday where a Spring homeowner said the trash company had not collected trash in a week. That woman’s trash was picked up that same day.

Mansfield said the company has been inconsistent for the past two months.

“We really just want the trash to be picked up on time,” he said.

Mansfield is the treasurer for the Barker’s Ridge Homeowners Association. He said they were among the first to sign a contract with Texas Pride Disposal and just resigned a multi-year contract last November.

Mansfield said the service was good until it became spotty.