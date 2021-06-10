Need a job? H-E-B is offering big incentives for 150 full-time entry-level warehouse positions

HOUSTON – Demand for workers is soaring as companies are trying to get back to business as usual. With millions of Americans still collecting unemployment benefits, some employers are getting creative to lure potential candidates back to work.

Texas-based H-E-B is looking to hire 150 full-time employees right now as selectors in its warehouse on the northwest side of Houston. Like hundreds of other employers, H-E-B is sweetening the pot.

The starting pay for the full-time job is $17.50 an hour. If you work nights, you can earn .50 more an hour. Working weekends will get you another $1.00 an hour, and working in the freezer section of the warehouse gets you another $1.00 an hour. That means entry-level new hires can start at $20 an hour. New employees will get a $500 bonus, and health benefits begin on their very first day on the job.

If you are interested in applying, go to www.careers.Heb.Com or text “Selector” to 8-1931.

Carmax

Car max is hosting a curbside hiring event today, June 10th with the potential for on-the-spot job offers. The company is looking to hire more than 90 automotive service professionals in Houston by the end of summer. Candidates will be interviewed as they remain in their vehicles. You can also apply now at the CarMax Careers website.

Where: Carmax

21939 Southwest Fwy