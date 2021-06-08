Lakeview PD sergeant charged with DWI after arrest in Seabrook

HOUSTON – A sergeant with the Lakeview Police Department is accused of drunken driving, Seabrook police said Monday.

Tangie Beaton, 50, of League City, was arrested Saturday, according to the Seabrook Police Department. She is charged with DWI.

Lakeview PD serves the cities of El Lago and Taylor Lake Village. Beaton is listed as a sergeant on the department’s website.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Personal Status Report document on Beaton, she has worked with the Lakeview Police Department since November of 2006. Between 2003 and 2006, she also worked with University of Houston Clear Lake, Webster, and Clear Lake Shores police departments for a total of 18 years of service in Texas law enforcement.

The circumstances of the arrest are not listed in the court documents. KPRC 2 has requested additional information on this case.