CPSC approves safety standard for infant sleep products: What parents need to know

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has approved a major new federal safety standard aimed to provide a more protective environment for infants using products marketed or intended for sleep.

According to a news release, any product marketed or intended for infant sleep must meet a federal safety standard – a requirement that does not exist today.

Products you need to know about

According to the release, the new safety standard will effectively eliminate potentially hazardous sleep products in the marketplace. These are the products that would be included:

Inclined sleepers

Travel bassinets

In-bed sleepers

What to know about the federal safety standard

The new federal safety rule incorporates the most recent voluntary standard developed by ASTM International -- ASTM F3118-17a, Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Infant Inclined Sleep Products -- with modifications to make the standard more stringent.

The new standard now requires that infant sleep products that do not already meet the requirements of an existing CPSC sleep standard must be tested to confirm that the angle of the sleep surface is 10 degrees or lower and that they comply with the agency’s Safety Standard for Bassinets and Cradles.

CPSC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have long warned of the dangers of bed-sharing or co-sleeping. The new rule does not take any action against bed-sharing without sleep products. Instead, it shifts responsibility to manufacturers to assist parents who want to bed-share, by requiring them to produce only products that are safe to do so.

The new rule also does not extend to items that are expressly not intended or marketed for infant sleep, such as swings and car seats. CPSC reminded consumers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is a flat, bare surface dedicated to the infant. The rule, CPSC said, “ensures that products marketed for sleep meet these basic safety requirements.” For more on safe sleep practices, click here.

Why the standard was put in place