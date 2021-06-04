Fisher-Price recalls gliders after 4 baby deaths, feds say products pose suffocation risk

Fisher-Price has recalled two of its gliders due to four infant deaths and the risk of suffocation.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of four infant deaths in the use of the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother.

A news release states “the infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs.”

According to the recall, this poses a risk of suffocation.

The second product recalled is the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders, although it has been linked to any fatalities, according to the release.

Recalled Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders (CPSC)

