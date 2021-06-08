4 people shot in drive-by at hookah lounge on Washington Avenue, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting they said left four people injured at a hookah lounge on Washington Avenue Tuesday.

Investigators said the shooter fired a rifle around 1:45 a.m. outside the Azuza Hookah Bar and Lounge.

Authorities said they rushed to the scene and started treating two gunshot victims, who were later taken to a hospital. The two other victims were taken by private vehicle to the Medical Center, police said.

Right now, detectives said they don’t know the motive for the shooting and there did not appear to be any kind of argument or fight at the bar prior to the shooting.

The shooter was inside a black sedan with two other men, police said. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the police.