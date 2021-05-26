Police searching for two others after 16 and 18-year-old were arrested in connection with CVS robbery

HOUSTON – Police are still searching for two men they say were involved in a robbery and a chase near Memorial Park.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a CVS Pharmacy on Washington Avenue near TC Jester Boulevard, according to police.

Four men, at least two of who were armed, walked into the store and held people at gunpoint while they stole valuables like cell phones from the customers inside, police said.

The men then moved on to one of the clerks and took that person upstairs to get money out of the safe, according to police.

When police arrived, they said they began searching the area and found a car that fit the description of the vehicle used by the thieves.

However, when they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and led police on a brief chase before the driver finally pulled over and the four men inside bailed, police said.

Two of the suspects, an 18-year-old passenger and the 16-year-old driver, were caught and will be charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery and felony evading respectively.

Police are still searching for the two others wanted in connection with the incident. No one was injured during the incident.