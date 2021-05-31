Partly Cloudy icon
At least 2 dead in shooting at Clé nightclub in Midtown Houston, authorities say

Erica Ponder
Digital Content Producer

Vincent Crivelli
Reporter

HOUSTON – Detectives said a man pulled out a gun and started shooting inside a Midtown club, then a sheriff’s deputy fired back, possibly killing the suspect.

Investigators said several Harris County sheriff’s deputies were working off-duty security at Clé Houston, located at 2301 Main. One of the deputies returned fire, possibly hitting the suspect, according to investigators.

Deputies said four men were shot and two died. Two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, investigators said. Deputies said one man is in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

“(We) do believe one of the deceased is the suspected shooter, however don’t want to confirm anything right now. We’re still working the scene,” Houston police chief Troy Finner said.

Investigators said part of the investigation will be reviewing surveillance video on the inside of the club to determine what exactly happened and if the suspect was killed.

Authorities said no deputies were injured in the gunfight.

