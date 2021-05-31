At least 2 dead in shooting at Clé nightclub in Midtown Houston, authorities say

At least 2 dead in shooting at Club Clé in Midtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Detectives said a man pulled out a gun and started shooting inside a Midtown club, then a sheriff’s deputy fired back, possibly killing the suspect.

Investigators said several Harris County sheriff’s deputies were working off-duty security at Clé Houston, located at 2301 Main. One of the deputies returned fire, possibly hitting the suspect, according to investigators.

Deputies said four men were shot and two died. Two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, investigators said. Deputies said one man is in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Several off-duty @HCSOTexas deputies were working security at the CLE night club located at 2301 Main. Preliminary info: one male began firing shots inside the club towards other persons. At least one deputy fired shots at the suspected shooter, possibly striking him. Two pic.twitter.com/EZczdjn0Pv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 31, 2021

“(We) do believe one of the deceased is the suspected shooter, however don’t want to confirm anything right now. We’re still working the scene,” Houston police chief Troy Finner said.

Media briefing on Shooting Scene at 2300 Main Street involving armed murder suspect and HCSO deputy https://t.co/LAC3J01WVk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2021

Investigators said part of the investigation will be reviewing surveillance video on the inside of the club to determine what exactly happened and if the suspect was killed.

Authorities said no deputies were injured in the gunfight.