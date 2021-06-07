Mostly Cloudy icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Harris County Commissioners Court to resume in-person meetings since the pandemic

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
Local
,
houston
,
pandemic
FILE
FILE (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Harris County Commissioners Court announced that it will resume in-person meetings starting Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic.

Meetings have been virtual since the virus began spreading in the community in March 2020. The meetings will continue to be streamed live to offer public access to residents who wish to attend but are not physically able to be present.

Capacity will be limited to 75% and members who plan to attend in-person will be required to wear a mask and be subjected to temperature screenings.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a brief meeting during a break in the proceedings to provide an update on the county’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: