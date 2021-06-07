Harris County Commissioners Court to resume in-person meetings since the pandemic

HOUSTON – The Harris County Commissioners Court announced that it will resume in-person meetings starting Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic.

Meetings have been virtual since the virus began spreading in the community in March 2020. The meetings will continue to be streamed live to offer public access to residents who wish to attend but are not physically able to be present.

Capacity will be limited to 75% and members who plan to attend in-person will be required to wear a mask and be subjected to temperature screenings.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a brief meeting during a break in the proceedings to provide an update on the county’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.