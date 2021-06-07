5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 7

Here are things to know for Monday, June 7:
1. Deputies open investigation into deadly deputy-involved shooting in Fort Bend County
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting scene involving one of their deputies.
The shooting happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. at the Knights Of Columbus hall located in the 13600 block of SH-36.
At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the condition of the person shot.
However, organizers at the hall said it occurred during a quinceanera.