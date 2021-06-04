Family sues Clé following shooting that left their loved one in critical condition

The family of a man injured at Clé has filed a lawsuit against the nightclub.

The family of a man who was left critically injured following a shooting at a popular Houston nightclub has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the establishment.

According to a news release from Sorrels Law, the family of Kendell Stewart is suing Clé's owner and is seeking “a temporary restraining order securing all video footage and evidence from the nightclub” from Sunday and Monday after Stewart was shot in the head by another person at the club.

Officials said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday following a dispute outside the club. According to the release, the dispute ended and those involved entered the club.

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clé nightclub in Midtown Houston, authorities say

Ad

At that point, “one of them pulled a gun and began shooting inside,” the release read. “A Harris County off-duty sheriff fired back, killing the gunman.”

Stewart was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he remains in critical condition. His family was initially told he had died but later were told he was actually in critical condition, according to the release.

“Recent history from Clé Nightclub reveals a pattern of concerning activity. The reports are troubling, and we hope to secure the video and witness statements through a temporary restraining order,” said attorney Randy Sorrels. “We will investigate the club’s history in the hiring, vetting and training of the bouncers and security personnel. Also, we will look at the security policies and procedures employed by Clé to determine what level of security was provided.”

Following the shooting, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the liquor license for the Houston nightclub for seven days to help facilitate the investigation.