TABC suspends Cle’s liquor license for 7 days following deadly shooting

At least 2 dead in shooting at Club Clé in Midtown Houston, police say

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the liquor license for the Houston nightclub Cle following a shooting on Monday.

Officials from the TABC informed KPRC 2 that the length of the liquor license suspension will be for seven days to help facilitate an investigation into a shooting in which two people died (including an armed suspect) and another two injured, with one still in the hospital in critical condition while the other has been released.

“TABC has issued a summary seven-day suspension of Cle’s license to sell alcohol following the incident Monday morning. The agency was notified of the shooting early Monday and immediately began an investigation, which remains underway. Once the seven-day summary suspension has ended, the club can resume operations pending the results of the investigation,” the TABC wrote.

The shooting took place early Monday morning and started inside Cle Houston, located at 2301 Main, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.