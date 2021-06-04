Mostly Cloudy icon
Emergency repair on Eastex Freeway to close 3 lanes until Saturday, TxDOT says

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Traffic moves along a freeway in Houston on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)
HOUSTON – TxDOT crews will begin an emergency repair on Eastex Freeway northbound at Parker Road, the agency announced Friday.

According to a photo posted by TxDOT, there is a large pothole on the thoroughfare.

Officials said the project will require cutting out the surrounding concrete and laying new concrete. Three lanes are currently blocked and are expected to reopen Saturday, according to TxDOT.

This is not the only major traffic construction project underway in Houston. Business owners and drivers are also bracing for the major ramp closures at Southwest Freeway and I-610.

