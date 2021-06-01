‘We’re keeping a positive attitude’: Galleria area businesses brace for 59/610 Connector Ramp closures expected to impact drivers for months

HOUSTON – Two critical connector ramps at the interchange of the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop are closing starting this Thursday.

The project near the Galleria is about to slow down Houston for at least the rest of the year.

Major 610/59 interchange project closure: KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes warns of major construction closures that will impact Houston drivers for months

It’s a huge headache for businesses in the area.

First, they had to survive the pandemic, now this years-long construction project could make it a lot tougher for these shops to attract and keep customers.

“I just think about the stress, and I’m just like why. Why?!” said Elva Medrano with Liberty Taco.

Liberty Taco is among those area businesses bracing for trouble, concerned that closures and the gridlock will impact their bottom line.

“We might have a downfall for a little bit, just depending on how long the construction is going to take overall,” Medrano said.